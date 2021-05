by In

Jacksonville, North Carolina – Ambulance fire sends paramedic to hospital

Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Neighbors claim 911 delay left them to transport shooting victims

Cincinnati, Ohio – Widow fighting crisis of PTSD, depression in first responders

El Paso, Texas – Man charged with DWI in crash with ambulance

Wales, UK – Man died 16 hours after 999 call for ambulance

East Yorkshire, UK – Party mad mum, 30 slapped with 90 day booze ban after kicking paramedic in the head and attacking cop