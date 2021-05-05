Beaufort County, South Carolina – Long hours. Low pay. Forced overtime. Is county EMS struggling to tread water?

Greenville, South Carolina – Deputies: Search for truck that hit EMS worker

Asheville, North Carolina – Hundreds of free pairs of shoes given to essential workers as thank you after tough year

Cheyenne, Wyoming – Rural ambulance crews are running out of money and volunteers. The fallout could be unanswered 911 calls

Keynsham, UK – Car crashes through ambulance station wall

Victoria, Australia – Ambulance Victoria failed violence victim

Cape Town, South Africa – Extortionists demanding protection fees from off-duty paramedics