Portland, Oregon – Street medic had her arm broken by police at Portland protest, lawsuit alleges

Danville, Pennsylvania – Man charged for allegedly threatening ambulance staff

Bristol, UK – COVID causes 250K pound drop in air ambulance income

Wigan, UK – Paramedics remembered with dedicated ambulances after COVID-19 deaths

Victoria, Australia – Budget updates: mental health, hospitals, and paramedics receive big funding packages

New South Wales, Australia – Ambulance officers strike over pay

Queensland, Australia – Police and ambulance services exchange barbs in war of words