by In

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Showing appreciation for paramedics in province

Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Long term staffing ideas to cover city’s ambulance shortage

Atlanta, Georgia – City looks to shorten 911 response times with new EMS micro station

Meriden, Connecticut – Ambulance service honors EMT for bravery during alleged attack by co-worker

Rotterdam, New York – Lawmakers, EMS join to support Rural Ambulance Services Task Force

Mallory, West Virginia – Man accused of kicking EMS worker and officer after overdosing

Glasgow, Scotland, UK – Paramedic at Rangers fan riot claims he was targeted due to green uniform and colleague too traumatized to work next day