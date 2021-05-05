Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Showing appreciation for paramedics in province
Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Long term staffing ideas to cover city’s ambulance shortage
Atlanta, Georgia – City looks to shorten 911 response times with new EMS micro station
Meriden, Connecticut – Ambulance service honors EMT for bravery during alleged attack by co-worker
Rotterdam, New York – Lawmakers, EMS join to support Rural Ambulance Services Task Force
Mallory, West Virginia – Man accused of kicking EMS worker and officer after overdosing
Glasgow, Scotland, UK – Paramedic at Rangers fan riot claims he was targeted due to green uniform and colleague too traumatized to work next day