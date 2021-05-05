by In

Vancouver, BC – Paramedic crisis: Ambulances are sitting empty due to serious paramedic shortage

Lancaster County, Pennsylvania – Fallen EMS workers honored with new memorial

Tempe, Arizona – First responders deal with toll of traumatic calls

Pompano Beach, Florida – Paramedics gifted fruit baskets, tote bags to celebrate National EMS Week

London, UK – Ambulance crews in England to use iPads to assess accident and stroke victims

Victoria, Australia – Ambulance Victoria staff fight planned changes saying it will reduce coverage

Queensland, Australia – Police used as a pseudo ambulance service due to unprecedented demand