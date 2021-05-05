by In

Ottawa, Ontario – Calls to Ottawa paramedics drop nearly 10 per cent in 2020 because of COVID-19: report

Monmouth, Illinois – Paramedics and firefighters save dog from burning home

Columbus, Ohio – Capital to pilot non-emergency 911 response teams

Augusta, Georgia – Medics seeing wave of fentanyl overdoses sweeping across state

Wellingborough, UK – Ambulance attack sees eggs and coleslaw lobbed as medics treated patient

Sunderland, UK – Ambulance service’s fears over lockdown easing after last year saw people go from clapping to attacking