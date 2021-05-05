by In

Ottawa, Ontario – Paramedics delayed 46,000 hours in emergency departments in 2020

Levis, Quebec – “He died for nothing”: Paramedic’s family takes Quebec to court after ambulance was too late to save him

Lennox and Addington County, Ontario – County seeks paramedicine funding from province

Atlanta, Georgia – Gas hoarding after pipeline shutdown impacting essential workers

Princeton, West Virginia – Panicked gas buying keeps fuel from first responders

Shelby County, Alabama – Man accused of taking police officer’s gun, punching paramedic

Johannesburg, South Africa – Paramedics down tools over ongoing violent attacks