Charlottetown, PEI – Training for electric vehicle accidents needed, says Opposition leader

Fredericton, New Brunswick – Ambulance diversions could happen more amid staffing shortages: NB health minister

Peel Region, Ontario – Cardiac arrest rates climbing during COVID-19 pandemic, paramedics say

London, UK – A deaf paramedic wants drastic change made to face masks

Adelaide, South Australia – Elderly woman spends hours stuck in ambulance outside hospital

Jerusalem, Israel – Ambulance service changes ambulance siren to differentiate from Red Alert rocket siren