Toronto, Ontario – High risk health workers won’t have to wait for second doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Detroit, Michigan – Lawsuit claims EMS workers who paid for health insurance never got coverage

Albany, New York – NY lawmakers support lifesaving air ambulance bill

Milwaukee, Wisconsin – City experiencing ambulance shortage

Queensland, Australia – PTSD compensation for Queensland first responders

New South Wales, Australia – Death of paramedic leaves family struggling to pay mortgage

Pretoria, South Africa – Call to end attacks on emergency personnel