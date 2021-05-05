Plainville, Illinois – EMT/firefighter released from hospital after battle with COVID
DeKalb County, Georgia – Paramedic injured when ambulance crashes into semi-truck
Baltimore, Maryland – Fire Chief, firefighters union spar over claim that department doesn’t have enough EMS units
Fresno, California – Man arrested after stealing ambulance
Spokane, Washington – Parade planned to thank healthcare workers, first responders
London, UK – Devoted family man died when ambulance he was being carried in collided with truck
Adelaide, South Australia – Ambos and government strike deal to end industrial dispute