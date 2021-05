May 3, 2021

Toronto, Ontario – Ornge air ambulance paramedics vote in favour of strike

Calgary, Alberta – Paramedic confronts parking lot party

Montreal, Quebec – Driver critically injured after collision with ambulance

Fredericton, New Brunswick – Increased access for advanced paramedics in province

Spring, Texas – 81-year-old woman dies after ambulance crashes

Portland, Oregon – New budget proposal restores millions to public safety, first responders

New South Wales, Australia – Overworked paramedics struggling to respond to triple-zero calls