** Tennessee paramedic charged with sexual battery

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former Tennessee medic from Scott County has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman while on duty. WATE (April 7) said William Ricky Russ, 58, turned himself in to police earlier this week. According to the news site, Russ, who was fired from his paramedic job at Scott County Ambulance Service, has been tagged with sexual battery x 2, as well as false imprisonment x 2. He remains in Scott County Jail on a $5,000 bond. There is no word on any upcoming court date or an anticipated plea. Specifics of the accusations against him have also not yet been released.