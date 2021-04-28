** UK woman sentenced to jail for wielding knife, charging female student paramedic

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A Blackpool woman will be cooling her heals in jail for 26 weeks after pleading guilty to brandishing a knife and charging a female student paramedic attempting to aid her. That is the word from the Blackpool Gazette (Michael Holmes/April 28) which said Donna Hartley, 31, was taken from the court today by five security guards after she became agitated following the sentencing. According to the newspaper, Hartley was high on drugs at the time of the incident which played out after she allegedly overdosed. Hartley’s attorney said she was sorry for what she had done. Her previous record includes a 2017 suspended sentence for stalking a driving instructor.