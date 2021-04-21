** Female UK patient charged with sexually assaulting male medic

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A London woman has been charged with sexually assaulting a male paramedic attempting to treat her. That is the word from Mylondon (Jamie Phillips/April 20) which said Deepa Meghani, 33, has been tagged with sexual assault on a male x 1. According to the news site, the alleged incident occurred in Wembley on July 12, 2020 while the ambulance was en route to hospital. Specifics of what happened are not available. Meghani, meanwhile, has been granted bail. Her next court appearance is May 18th at which time a trial date will be set.