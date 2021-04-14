** UK male patient falls from moving ambulance; in critical condition in hospital

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A Hertfordshire man suffered serious head injuries Monday morning after falling out of a moving ambulance while under police escort to hospital. That is the word from The Mirror (Adam May/Matthew Dresch/April 13) which said the 46-year-old man remains in critical condition at London’s St. Mary’s Hospital. According to the news site, there is no word on what precipitated the incident. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is, however, now investigating the actions of the police officer on-board the ambulance. As a result, the A411Exchange Road was closed for several hours to facilitate the look-see. Witnesses have been asked to contact police.