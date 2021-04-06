** Former UK army medic charged with murdering girlfriend

** A former army medic from Berkshire has been charged with murdering his girlfriend last Thursday. That is the word from The Scottish Sun (Sarah Grealish/April 5) which said Christopher Minards, 35, stands accused of killing Emma McArthur, 43, by stabbing her in the neck and chest. According to the newspaper, Minards and McArthur met via Facebook in June of 2019. The court heard their relationship was intermittent. Minards appears again in court today.