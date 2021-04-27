** Toronto paramedics in Ontario being deployed to COVID pop-up clinics to help with vaccination

CANADA NEWS

** In an effort to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations in Ontario, Toronto paramedics will now man pop-up clinics throughout the city. That is the word from 680 News (April 26) which said EMS practitioners, who will work side-by-side with physicians and other health care workers at the sites, will serve as both vaccine loaders and immunizers. According to the news site, the mobile pop-ups are primarily located in hot spots for the virus. Firefighters are also being deployed to handle logistics, client screening, registration, and after-care assistance.