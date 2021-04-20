** Michigan paramedic, recognized for outstanding work. charged with sexually assaulting a minor

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Michigan paramedic from Saginaw, lauded as a one-time medic of the year, has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor in February. The Saginaw and Bay City News (Cole Waterman/April 20) said Kevin J. Nawrot, 33, allegedly attacked the 15-year-old girl at an area hotel after first exchanging nude photos with her. According to the newspaper, a police investigation began in March with a warrant being issued for Nawrot on April 15th. Arrested April 19th, he has been arraigned on first-degree criminal sexual conduct-multiple variables x 3 and distributing child sexually abusive material x 4. If convicted on the first charge, he could face life behind bars. Speaking before the court, Nawrot’s lawyer said his client practiced EMS for a decade and has been married for five years. He was named the Michigan EMS Practitioner of the Year in 2015. As a result of his current legal troubles, Nawrot was fired April 19th from his job at Rockford Ambulance. There is no word on his next court date.