New York emergency dispatchers hoping to be designated first responders if proposed bill passes

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Emergency dispatchers in New York could soon move from being considered clerical staff to first responders. That is the word from WNYT (Mark Mulholland/April 12) which said a proposed bill is currently being considered by the state legislature to change their designation. According to the news site, the potential statute, if passed, would more accurately reflect what dispatchers do. It could also reduce the number of working years needed to retire. Currently, most state emergency workers can do so after 25 years on the job. For dispatchers, the number is closer to 40.