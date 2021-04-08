** UK medic suspended, fired after sexual relationship with vulnerable patient

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** The inquest into the March 2020 death of a vulnerable ambulance patient in Manchester has heard that a paramedic who treated her was fired for an inappropriate sexual relationship with the woman. That is the word from the Manchester Evening News (Paul Britton/April 8) which said Jade Rayner, 28, was apparently victimized while battling addiction problems as well as mental health issues. According to the newspaper, the unnamed practitioner recorded Rayner’s door key code while responding to her flat on September 27th of 2019. He then returned later to supposedly collect forgotten medical equipment. The North West Ambulance Service and police were notified of the visit on October 8th after Rayner expressed concern about the relationship to her mother. The medic was suspended from doing calls and then fired after a disciplinary hearing. A spokesman for the service said it has subsequently drafted new protocols to prevent such breaches in the future. Rayner, meanwhile, was found dead at home in March of 2020 from the toxic effect of an antidepressant and heavy alcohol consumption.