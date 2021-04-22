** UK woman arrested for murder of medic

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** Worcestershire police in Cofton Hackett have charged a woman in her 50s with the murder of an off-duty West Midlands Ambulance Service medic. That is the word from the BBC (April 22) which said the person, who has not been identified, was arrested after a Sunday wellness check found a 59-year-old man dead at home. According to the news site, the deceased worked in non-emergency transport for the service, but was not on duty that day. A spokesman for the organization said the provider whose last name was Lacy was known as a willing and pleasant worker who extended himself to help others. Police continue to investigate.