** UK medic’s licence pulled after sexual activity with vulnerable patient

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedic has had his licence yanked for having sex with a vulnerable patient three years ago. The Examiner (Nick Lavigueur/April 15) said Batley resident Mohammad Seedat apparently crossed the line after driving the patient home from a doctor’s appointment. Despite his claims the interaction was consensual, the woman complained to police two days later. In his defence, Seedat claimed he was on a meal break at the time. The Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC), meanwhile, ruled he cannot work in EMS or any registered healthcare role for five years. He currently runs first aid training business Yorkshire Medcare.