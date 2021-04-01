** Greek paramedic charged with sexually assaulting young girls at hospital

GREECE NEWS

** An Athens paramedic has been charged with sexually assaulting two young girls at the city’s Aghia Sofia Hospital. Ekathimerini (March 31) said the unidentified practitioner, 61, was remanded into custody Wednesday. According to the newspaper, the man was arrested after a search of his home which also revealed illegal firearms. The case began playing out in January after someone at the hospital reported him to authorities. The children involved in the incidents were 6 and 8-years-old respectively. One was on a ventilator while the other was not conscious. The man has denied the charges. There is no word on a trial date.