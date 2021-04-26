** UK medic killed in freak accident identified

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A West Midlands ambulance technician killed by a flying projectile last week while in transit in the ambulance has been identified as Jeremy Daw, 66. INews (George Martin/April 26) said police are now saying the brick may have been a stone from a passing truck. Daw, who died at the scene, was in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash. His partner, meanwhile, was transported to hospital, but has since been released. Daw, who had initially retired in November 2020, returned to service in January to help with COVID calls. He was expected to stand down again after completing eight more shifts. At the time of his death, he had worked EMS for nearly 30 years. Funeral services are pending.