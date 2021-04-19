** Aurora, Colorado paramedics to no longer use Ketamine to sedate agitated patients; Elijah McClain case one factor

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Colorado paramedics in Aurora will soon no longer use Ketamine to sedate agitated patients. KDVR (Lori Jane Gliha/April 16) said that is the decision of Aurora Fire Rescue’s medical director who said he would not renew the state’s Ketamine waiver. According to the news site, the current exemption ends in June. A state investigation into the waiver is, however, continuing. The Aurora decision comes after the August 2019 death of Elijah McClain, 23. Police were hailed to question chronic asthma sufferer McClain after a worried 911 caller said he “looked sketchy” while walking home from a convenience store. The New York Times (Lucy Tompkins/February 23) said when police arrived, they put him in a chokehold. Paramedics then gave him the Ketamine dosage for a person 190lbs, despite the fact he only weighed 140. While en route to hospital, McClain went into cardiac arrest and was declared brain dead. Life support was removed six days later in hospital.