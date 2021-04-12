** Trial begins for Norway man accused of running down 7 pedestrians with stolen ambulance

NORWAY NEWS

** Trial proceedings against a man accused of stealing an ambulance in 2019 and then using it to deliberately run over seven pedestrians began this week in Oslo. Reuters (April 12) said Nicolai Kaupang, 33, allegedly made off with the EMS unit after the rig responded to an MVA in which he was involved. According to the news site, he pulled a gun on the crew and then led police on a high speed chase. Among those injured during his desperate dash were two police officers, a pair of twin toddlers, and an eight-month-old girl. Kaupang copped to aggravated robbery, drug possession, making aggravated threats, and carrying a firearm in a public place. He has pleaded not guilty, however, to attempted murder and threatening two police officers. Authorities say he had a large amount of illegal drugs on his person at the time of the incident. If convicted he could face up to 21 years in prison, though prosecutors say they may seek a longer sentence.