** Minnesota woman tagged with felony assault charges after attacking female medic

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Minnesota police in Rochester have charged a woman who attacked a medic trying to help her with felony assault x 2. KROC (Kim David/April 22) said Chatfield resident Tonia Kruger, 51, was tagged with both 3rd and 4th degree assault, as well as DWI x 2, in relation to the February 9th incident. According to the news site, Kruger attacked the practitioner after EMS was called to respond to an MVA. Kruger, who was seen driving erratically prior to her crash, allegedly kicked the female paramedic in the chest, causing her to hit the left side of her head against the ambulance wall. She also spit on the practitioners. A blood alcohol test result came back as .179. Kruger’s record includes two previous DWI convictions in the last decade. There is no word on her next court date. The medic, meanwhile, sustained a mild concussion as a result of the attack.