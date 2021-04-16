** South African paramedic shot and killed

SOUTH AFRICA NEWS

** A Bohlokong, Free State paramedic, 48, is dead after being shot five times in the head Thursday. That is the word from The Independent (Both Molosankwe/April 16) which said the killing occurred in broad daylight around 1 p.m. and was witnessed by bystanders who said the shooters immediately fled the scene. According to the newspaper, police found the body beside the medic’s response vehicle with the keys still in the ignition. The Bethlehem EMS practitioner, however, was not in uniform. Police, who said they did not yet know the motive for the killing, acknowledged the car had been ransacked. A public call for information about the incident has been issued. The identity of the medic, meanwhile, has not been released.