York Region, Ontario – Ontario launches new pilot project involving paramedics to ease strain on hospitals
Tallahassee, Florida – Budget deal funnels bonuses to first responders
San Antonio, Texas – Fire department using video calls to reduce unnecessary ambulance runs
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Move Over Law: Rules of the road change in Pennsylvania to protect first responders
West Midlands, UK – Paramedic’s wife sees world fall apart after husband died when stone hit windscreen
Bournemouth, UK – Man sexually assaulted paramedic in ambulance
Gold Coast, Australia – Blood clot sufferer’s three hour ambulance ride to hospital seven minutes away