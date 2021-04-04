by In

York Region, Ontario – Ontario launches new pilot project involving paramedics to ease strain on hospitals

Tallahassee, Florida – Budget deal funnels bonuses to first responders

San Antonio, Texas – Fire department using video calls to reduce unnecessary ambulance runs

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Move Over Law: Rules of the road change in Pennsylvania to protect first responders

West Midlands, UK – Paramedic’s wife sees world fall apart after husband died when stone hit windscreen

Bournemouth, UK – Man sexually assaulted paramedic in ambulance

Gold Coast, Australia – Blood clot sufferer’s three hour ambulance ride to hospital seven minutes away