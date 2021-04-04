by In

Victoria, BC – BC first responders, frontline workers call for vaccine prioritization

London, Ontario – Union highlights work of EMS teams to transfer dozens of patients to southwestern Ontario

Seguin, Texas – Funeral services announced for paramedic/firefighter who died from COVID-19 complications

Melton, UK – Air ambulance crew forced to make emergency landing after bird strike

Hull, UK – Paramedic recovering after patient died in horror ambulance crash

Scotland, UK – Student paramedics fight for equal bursaries to that of midwives and nurses