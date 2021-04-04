by In

Vancouver, BC – Off-duty paramedic with PTSD issues avoids criminal record for dangerous driving

St. Mary’s County, Maryland – EMT faces child pornography possession, distribution charges

New York, New York – Choking diner’s life saved by six EMTs who just happened to be at same restaurant

Baltimore, Maryland – Union says EMS needs more people

Victoria, Australia – Ambulance ramping a crisis that’s costing lives

Queensland, Australia – “Worst I have ever seen:” Opposition fires up over ambulance ramping crisis

Gauteng, South Africa – EMS members in recovery following attack by patient