St. John’s, Newfoundland – Health Minister calls for full review of air ambulance service at Labrador-Grenfell Health

Greenwood, South Carolina – Man arrested after groping EMS personnel attempting to assist him

St. Mary’s, Georgia – EMT/firefighter dies during first shift

Klamath County, Oregon – Sabotage destroys ambulance

Honolulu, Hawaii – New program hoping to recruit and retain candidates, pays students to go to EMT school

Bismarck, North Dakota – Governor signs bill giving health insurance to families of fallen first responders

Charleston County, South Carolina – Big pay raises coming for EMS staff