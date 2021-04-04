by In

Moncton, New Brunswick – NB mother upset daughter, a paramedic student, wasn’t vaccinated before hospital training

Brampton, Ontario – Data shows 25 % of Ontario patients transferred in 3rd COVID-19 wave from Brampton and Mississauga hospitals

Inuvik, NWT – Paramedic, nurse plan 120km bike ride to honour Inuvik nurse, raise mental health awareness

Salt Lake City, Utah – Reporter condemned for tracking down paramedic who donated $10 to Kyle Rittenhouse defence

Yarmouth, Massachusetts – Former police officer pushes for passage of K-9 bill that would let EMTs transport injured police dogs

Telford, UK – Man admits to stabbing paramedics