St. John’s, Newfoundland – Air ambulance advocacy group wants medevac stationed in central Newfoundland

New York, New York – FDNY EMTs rescue drowning person from East River

Plainville, Massachusetts – 23-year-old EMT/firefighter in coma due to COVID-19

Maricopa, Arizona – EMT awakes to slashed tires and a severed finger in her driveway

Dublin, Republic of Ireland – Ambulance en route to pick up sick child stood down after paramedic threatened colleague during row

Victoria, Australia – Ambulance Victoria says delayed response to a broken leg was a mistake

Manawatu, New Zealand – Assaults from intoxicated patients normalized for EMS staff