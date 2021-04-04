by In

Regina, Saskatchewan – COVID-19 vaccinations in Saskatchewan to be expanded to first responders

Thunder Bay, Ontario – Paramedics ratify new collective agreement

Port Hope Simpson, Labrador – With their father on life support, a family calls for review of air ambulance system

Rochester, Minnesota – In a program at Mayo Clinic, physicians are able to respond to calls alongside paramedics

Boston, Massachusetts – Nero’s Law would allow EMS transport of injured police dogs

New South Wales, Australia – Crisis in ambulance resourcing as paramedics take industrial action