Thunder Bay, Ontario – Paramedics and city reach tentative contract agreement

St. John’s, Newfoundland – Air ambulance advocate says centralized management approach needed

Yorkton, Saskatchewan – Saskatchewan Air Ambulance celebrating 75 years of saving lives

St. John’s, Newfoundland – Paramedics, pharmacists, and physicians will be involved in vaccine roll-out if supply ramps up

Las Vegas, Nevada – Family awarded $29.5 M after woman suffers brain damage following allergic reaction treatment by EMS

Newcastle upon Tyne, UK – Concerns that pubs reopening could lead to increased assaults on ambulance medics