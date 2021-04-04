by In

Apalachicola, Tennessee – Paramedic charged with sexually abusing patients prompts lawsuit

Casper, Wyoming – Governor signs bill aiming to allow air ambulance membership services to resume

Houston, Texas – New UTHealth program offers telemedicine mental health care to first responders at no cost

Washington, D.C. – Bipartisan legislation introduced to accurately count EMS personnel

Lewiston, Indiana – Governor signs rural ambulance bill allowing ambulance drivers with no first aid or medical training

Adelaide, South Australia – SA ambos, firies rally for more resources