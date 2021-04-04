Montreal, Quebec – Province extends COVID-19 vaccinations to Montrealers who are essential workers
New York, New York – City to construct monument honoring service, sacrifice of essential workers throughout pandemic
New York, New York – Female paramedic files lawsuit against the FDNY
Charleston, West Virginia – Bill to provide PTSD benefits to first responders heads to Senate floor
Phoenix, Arizona – Senate OKs bill saying homeowners’ associations can’t prohibit flags honoring first responders
Johannesburg, South Africa – Aggressive stabbing victim attacks medics treating him