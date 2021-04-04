by In

Montreal, Quebec – Province extends COVID-19 vaccinations to Montrealers who are essential workers

New York, New York – City to construct monument honoring service, sacrifice of essential workers throughout pandemic

New York, New York – Female paramedic files lawsuit against the FDNY

Charleston, West Virginia – Bill to provide PTSD benefits to first responders heads to Senate floor

Phoenix, Arizona – Senate OKs bill saying homeowners’ associations can’t prohibit flags honoring first responders

Johannesburg, South Africa – Aggressive stabbing victim attacks medics treating him