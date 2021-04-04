Toronto, Ontario – Ornge air ambulance CEO to lead Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force
New York, New York – FDNY boys’ club protects sexual harassers: lawsuit
Austin, Texas – Texas lawmakers consider expanding surprise bill law to include ambulances
El Paso, Texas – Life Ambulance administers 500 COVID-19 vaccine doses to disabled, elderly employees
Rochester, New York – Police investigating ambulance rollover
Chicago, Illinois – Suspected drunk driver crashes into ambulance
Cornwall, UK – Abuse and assaults on ambulance staff up by a 1/3