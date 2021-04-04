by In

New York, New York – Saving lives and going hungry: NYC ambulance medics demand higher pay

Flatlands, New York – 95-year-old woman inside ambulance dies in crash

Hernando County, Florida – Suspected ambulance thief arrested after vehicle gets stuck in mud

Austin, Texas – City looks to increase mental health services for first responders

Dallas, Texas – Stolen ambulance suspect leads wild chase

Adelaide, South Australia – Difference in opinion over what killed ambulance patient involved in collision outside hospital

Sydney, Australia – Boat explosion victims’ long wait highlights NSW Central Coast paramedic shortage concerns, union says