New York, New York – Saving lives and going hungry: NYC ambulance medics demand higher pay
Flatlands, New York – 95-year-old woman inside ambulance dies in crash
Hernando County, Florida – Suspected ambulance thief arrested after vehicle gets stuck in mud
Austin, Texas – City looks to increase mental health services for first responders
Dallas, Texas – Stolen ambulance suspect leads wild chase
Adelaide, South Australia – Difference in opinion over what killed ambulance patient involved in collision outside hospital
Sydney, Australia – Boat explosion victims’ long wait highlights NSW Central Coast paramedic shortage concerns, union says