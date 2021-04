by In

Niagara Region, Ontario – Region gets $8.2M to expand paramedic program which helps seniors stay in their own homes

Thunder Bay, Ontario – Protest calls for pause on EMS closures

La Crosse, Wisconsin – Man charged with battery to paramedic

Minneapolis, Minnesota – EMT says officer prevented her from helping George Floyd

Des Moines, Iowa – Lawmakers could make EMS an essential service finally

Portland, Maine – EMS system allows Mainers to set up vaccine appointment for when they are eligible