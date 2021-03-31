** North Carolina paramedic racks up other charges while awaiting trial for allegedly murdering wife

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A North Carolina paramedic from Gaston County, already charged with murdering his wife, has now also been tagged with setting fire to equipment in a medical helicopter while it was still in the air. That is the word from WBTV (March 30) which said Joshua Hunsucker was taken into custody for the November 26, 2019 incident in Charlotte. According to the news site, he was out on bond at the time in the September 2018 poisoning death of his wife Stacy. Police in the latter case allege Hunsucker, who was working as a flight paramedic, dosed his wife with tetrahydrozoline which is a substance found in eye drops and can stop the heart. Two days after his wife’s death, he applied to collect the $250,000 life insurance in her name. There is no word on his trial date for either charge.