** North Carolina opens vaccine eligibility to all “frontline” workers

UNITED STATES NEWS

** All EMTs, paramedics, and other “frontline” workers in North Carolina are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. That is the word from WRAL (Matthew Burns/March 3) which said despite the opportunity opening Wednesday, scheduling specifics will still be left up to individual counties. According to the news site, the state defines frontline on a broad basis to include teachers, childcare workers, school employees, manufacturing and essential goods workers, food and agricultural toilers, government and community services staff, public health, transportation, and public safety employees. The expanded list comes at a time when the Johnson & Johnson single shot vaccine has been approved alongside those of both Pfizer and Moderna. Shipments of the latter two, which were stalled in February, have begun to resume at expected levels. So far, North Carolina has administered 2.5 vaccinations.