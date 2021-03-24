** Trial of former Hamilton, Ontario paramedics drawing to conclusion

CANADA NEWS

** The trial of a pair of former Hamilton, Ontario paramedics is set to conclude soon, with closing arguments expected today. That is the word from CBC (March 24) which said the proceedings into the December 2, 2017 death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi, 19, will be done via Zoom in superior court. According to the news site, medics Christopher Marchant, 32, and Steven Snively, 55, have been charged with failing to provide the necessities of life after Al-Hasnawi was shot outside a mosque. Court heard that the two practitioners recorded a 23 minute scene time after mistakenly thinking the teen had been hit by BBs. They then transported him to St. Joseph’s Hospital instead of to the region’s trauma centre. The alleged shooter, meanwhile, Dale King, was acquitted on second-degree murder in the case. An appeal is pending.