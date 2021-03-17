** Vigil held for female New York EMT killed four years ago on call

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Family and friends of a New York EMT murdered on the job four years ago gathered Tuesday evening to pay tribute to her. NY1 (Angi Gonzalez/March 17) said a vigil for Yadira Arroyo, 44, was held at the same Bronx intersection where she died. According to the news site, around 100 people congregated at the scene where a plaque on an FDNY call box now commemorates her death. Amongst those attending was Arroyo’s former partner Monique Williams who stepped down from her job shortly after the murder. Meanwhile, the man arrested for her homicide, has yet to see trial. Jose Gonzalez, who was arraigned the day after Arroyo’s death, was initially deemed unfit to stand trial but later found fit in 2019. Delays for various reasons, including coronavirus, have also ensued. Arroyo died March 16, 2017 after Gonzalez allegedly took control of the EMS rig and ran over her. She left behind five sons aged 18-24.