** Former Nova Scotia paramedic sues EHS following alleged sexual assault

CANADA NEWS

** A former Nova Scotia paramedic who worked in Cheticamp is suing Emergency Health Services (EHS) because she claims a supervisor sexually assaulted her. The Chronicle Herald (Ian Fairclough/March 10) said the lawsuit was filed Monday in the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia. According to the newspaper, the unidentified woman, who began working EMS at age 21, says the supervisor made her pose for sexually explicit photos, sexually assaulted her, and made frequent sexual comments to her in the workplace. He also kept the photos in his locked desk. The civil suit names EHS, contending it was negligent in managing, overseeing, and supervising the paramedic base where the alleged crimes took place. An RCMP spokesman, meanwhile, said the matter is still under investigation. There is no word on when the alleged attack occurred.