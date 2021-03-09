** South Australian medics call for public inquiry into the way EMS is run in state

AUSTRALIA NEWS

** Medics with the South Australia Ambulance Service are asking for an investigation into the way EMS is run in the state. That is the word from Yahoo News (March 8) which said the Ambulance Employees Association is spearheading the call for a royal commission to examine how the organization is funded, staffed, and operated. According to the news service, the union claims calls are missed, ambulances are stuck waiting outside hospital ERs, and low priority callers can wait as long as 12 hours for a prehospital response. Association Secretary Phil Palmer spoke at a parliamentary hearing Tuesday. He said the situation is the worst he has seen in 34 years on the job. Palmer said new medic recruitment only replaces those leaving, while old ambulances are replaced, but the fleet never grows. Palmer’s comments come after the association voted last week to undertake industrial action if more funding is not devoted to the problem.