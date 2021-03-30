** Former Florida paramedic sentenced to three decades in jail in shooting death of girlfriend

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former Florida paramedic from Riverview has been sentenced to 30 years in jail for second-degree murder in the September 22, 2016 death of his girlfriend. That is the word from the Tampa Bay Times (Dan Sullivan/March 26) which said Thomas Elmore, 47, who was convicted in February, was handed the term Friday in the death of nurse Tamara Naish, 48. According to the newspaper, Elmore told the court his girlfriend committed suicide despite two bullets being fired at her. An autopsy found the bullets had lodged in her neck and left eye. Her left hand also showed evidence of a defensive wound. In addition to the questionable suicide story, Elmore did not report Naish’s death for approximately 36 hours. His attorney Patrick Courtney said an appeal will be filed.