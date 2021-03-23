** Glasgow, Scotland to launch mental health triage cars staffed by paramedics, police, and mental health practitioners

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** Glasgow is putting three mental health triage cars on the streets in April. That is the word from The Herald (Jody Harrison/March 22) which said the cars will be staffed by a paramedic, mental health practitioner, and police officer. According to the newspaper, the scheme was launched after successful trials in both Glasgow and Inverness. Further cars could be fielded elsewhere in Scotland, if Glasgow’s efforts prove beneficial. Scottish Ambulance Service stats indicate one in 25 people deal with mental health problems. A similar initiative was launched in November 2018 by the London Ambulance Service.