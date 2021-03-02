** Mississippi/Texas police continue search for missing paramedic

** Mississippi police from DeSoto County are searching for a missing Southhaven Fire Department paramedic who may have been spotted in Texas yesterday. KSLA (Curtis Heyen/February 28) said Rachel Ann Wallace, 32, who is about 5’3” and weights between 160-180 pounds, appears to have been caught on surveillance video at Walmarts in both Carthage and Longview. According to the news site, authorities say Wallace may have altered her appearance to avoid being found. Wallace’s family reported her missing February 26th after she failed to show up for work. Her car was found abandoned the following day in Panola County, Texas. Her phone and personal belongings were inside the vehicle.